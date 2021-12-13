Unseasonably warm December week ahead!
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re off to a chilly start to the brand new work and school week but temperatures will warm nicely over the next couple days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 69.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 65.
