Weekend prayer vigil will mark 8th anniversary of SC woman’s disappearance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Grand Strand woman will gather Saturday to mark the eighth anniversary of the sudden disappearance.

Heather Elvis was 20 years old on Dec. 18, 2013, the last day she was heard from, when she talked to a friend about a first date she had gone on the night before.

The following day, Elvis’ vehicle was found at Peachtree Boat Landing in Myrtle Beach.

Her body has yet to be recovered.

Sydney and Tammy Moorer are serving time in connection with her disappearance.

A jury found Sydney Moorer guilty on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him to 30 years on each charge, but that time runs concurrently.

Moorer’s wife, Tammy, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and was also sentenced to 30 years in prison.

After the verdict in Sydney Moorer’s trial, the Elvis family addressed the court saying they just want one thing: to know where she is.

Her family will gather Saturday at the Peachtree Boat Landing at 5 p.m. for a prayer vigil.

