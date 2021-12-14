SC Lottery
100% Chance of snow in Charleston

Rail Jam is back and bringing 40,000 pounds of snow to Charleston.
By Kristin Lee
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, SC (Lowcountry Weekend) - Let it snow! 40,000 pounds of it will will soon be dumped in Charleston. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina’s annual Snowboard Rail Jam is back January 15 and promises to bring an epic night of flips and tricks to its West Ashley location. In the 5th year of this high-flying event, Mex 1 will pack snow on a 20-foot custom ramp and rail in their front parking lot. Amateur snowboarders from around the region and the country will showcase their skills and catch some air to celebrate the restaurant’s 9th anniversary.

The event will also feature live music from Strawberry Squad, visual effects from Lazer Catcher, multiple outdoor bars and plenty of delicious food. The event runs 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with snowboarders taking to the air at dusk. Hurry up and get your tickets. They’re just $15 if you buy them in advance and $20 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. Visit Mex 1 on Facebook for more information.

