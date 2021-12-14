SC Lottery
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School

An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after Hanahan High School administrators investigated a tip that a student may have a gun on campus.

Hanahan Police have not yet released the name of the student, but police say the student is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

School principal Thomas Gallus sent a message to parents alerting them that the school resource officer received a report Tuesday morning about a possible weapon in a student’s possession on campus.

Administrators immediately investigated with the help of the school resource officer, he said.

“Administrators confirmed that the report was accurate after locating a handgun and a detached magazine with ammunition in the student’s bookbag,” Gallus said in the message to parents.

He said the school was not placed on lockdown because the student was isolated immediately and there was no immediate threat to the campus.

“District and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the District’s policies to address this matter,” Gallus said. “No student was harmed or threatened with harm. This is now a law enforcement matter.”

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner asked parents to continue to encourage their children to report any concerns to a school staff member “so that appropriate investigation and action can be taken to ensure safety.”

