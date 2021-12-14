43 left N. Charleston Police, Fire departments after vaccine mandate deadline

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says 43 employees left the city’s police and fire departments since the deadline to get vaccinated, but say not all of them left specifically because of the mandate.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city terminated 16 police officers and 9 firefighters.

In addition to the terminations, 15 police officers and three firefighters tendered their resignations. But Johnson said of the employees who resigned, only eight of them cited the vaccine mandate as the reason they were leaving their jobs.

That would leave 35 employees whose departure could be attributed to the mandate itself.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced the city had adopted a vaccine mandate on Sept. 1. Summey said at that time it was not easy for him to adopt a vaccine policy, but said his responsibility was to the health and well-being of his employees.

Summey set the deadline at Nov. 19 following a court ruling in which Federal Judge David Norton denied a request for a temporary injunction to stop mandates for municipal employees. The postponement of the deadline, Summey said days before the original deadline of Nov. 12, would “give everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated” after Norton’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.