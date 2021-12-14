SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

43 left N. Charleston Police, Fire departments after vaccine mandate deadline

The city of North Charleston says 43 employees left the city’s police and fire departments...
The city of North Charleston says 43 employees left the city’s police and fire departments since the deadline to get vaccinated, but say not all of them left specifically because of the mandate.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says 43 employees left the city’s police and fire departments since the deadline to get vaccinated, but say not all of them left specifically because of the mandate.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city terminated 16 police officers and 9 firefighters.

In addition to the terminations, 15 police officers and three firefighters tendered their resignations. But Johnson said of the employees who resigned, only eight of them cited the vaccine mandate as the reason they were leaving their jobs.

That would leave 35 employees whose departure could be attributed to the mandate itself.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced the city had adopted a vaccine mandate on Sept. 1. Summey said at that time it was not easy for him to adopt a vaccine policy, but said his responsibility was to the health and well-being of his employees.

Summey set the deadline at Nov. 19 following a court ruling in which Federal Judge David Norton denied a request for a temporary injunction to stop mandates for municipal employees. The postponement of the deadline, Summey said days before the original deadline of Nov. 12, would “give everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated” after Norton’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of...
Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Stratford High School's principal alerted parents after students made school administrators...
Principal confirms increased patrols amid rumor of threat
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The crash, which happened before 9 a.m. near the Caw Car Interpretive Center, involves an...
All lanes of Hwy. 17 open after fatal rollover crash in Ravenel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Driver killed in rollover crash on Highway 17 in Ravenel