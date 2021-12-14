Berkeley Co. to hire, certify 12 EMS, accepts $14K grant from state

MONCKS CORNER (WCSC) – Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services will look to hire 12 emergency medical technicians and certify them in-house to address a shortage.

Berkeley County Chief of EMS Michael Shirey discussed the department’s program during a county council meeting held Monday night in Moncks Corner.

“We’re going to address the EMT shortage by recruiting uncertified candidates,” Shirey said. “Consider it a ‘Grow Your Own’ initiative, where we are going to bring these people on as full-time employees, pay them to sit in class. We’re going to have a class in our house and teach them how to be EMTs. Also, giving them a lot of time to orient to working on an ambulance, and then, in 10 weeks’ time, they’ll be ready to work and will be able to have them fill shifts on the ambulance.”

Along with the program, the county’s EMS received a $14,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Berkeley County Grants Administrator Sandi Riddle said the grant is distributed annually based on call volume, and the money can be used to buy supplies such as chair lifts, stretchers and thermometers.

The classes for the EMTs begin in January, according to Shirey.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.