Charleston police respond to Savannah Highway for death investigation
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say authorities have responded to Savannah Highway for a death investigation Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident is in the area of the 1700 block of Savannah Highway.
Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around the parking lot of Stono Apartments.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.