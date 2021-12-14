Classroom Champions: Camp Road Middle School counselor hopes to create social emotional lab

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Camp Road Middle School social and emotional counselor Heather Anderson knows first hand how important it is to connect with the kids she sees. She says middle school is a time when a child’s cognitive skills including abstract thinking and moral reasoning increase, along with their sensitivity to their peers.

Anderson says most kids are carrying a lot in their emotional book bag even before they walk through the school doors. For her Donors Choose project, Anderson would like to create a social, emotional learning lab for her 800 students at the school.

The lab would include board games, brain building activities, an area for goal setting and would also include learning resources that will help students in and out of school.

“[These are ] skills for emotional management, self awareness, mindfulness, and goal setting. They improve academic outcomes and get them prepared for college and a career,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s says students would use the lab at lunch or during recess. She says the lab serves a big purpose especially for an age where kids are trying to figure out who they are and where they fit in.

“When we build these relationships with students that’s when we change the trajectory in and out of the classroom,” Anderson said.

Anderson says social, emotional learning has a direct correlation to the academic success of all students. She says it also has proven to decline students’ anxiety and behavior problems.

