Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at West Ashley sports bar

The shooting was reported at the Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road at approximately 2:09 a.m. Monday, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera and Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot at a sports bar in West Ashley.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 28-year-old Erron-Javier Johnson from Charleston died on Monday at 2:57 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported at the Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road at approximately 2:09 a.m. Monday, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The early morning shooting left one person dead and four others injured.

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police arrested Green Monday in connection with the shooting.

Wolfsen said three people were wounded in the shooting and one of those victims died at an area hospital. The two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Two others, including the suspect, were injured in the incident, she said. One victim suffered an injury while taking cover during the incident and the suspect suffered an injury while being captured by a K-9 officer, she said.

Police took Green into custody a short distance from the location of the shooting with the help of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

