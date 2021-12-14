Deputies arrest man wanted for kidnapping woman at Beaufort Co. business

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a 49-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman outside a general store in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Gibson of Ridgeland and charged him with kidnapping and strong arm robbery.

His arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 2 when a woman reported she was forced to give a man a ride to Ridgeland from the Callawassie General Store in Okatie.

Initial investigation into reported kidnapping

The woman said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. when a man approached her at the Callawassie General Store gas pumps and asked her for a ride to Ridgeland.

“When the woman advised the man she could not give him a ride, he told her he had a gun and demanded a ride,” the sheriff’s office said. “Fearing for her safety, the woman complied and drove the man to Cooler’s Grocery (gas station) off Highway 462 in Ridgeland.”

Authorities say before he got out of the woman’s car and walked off, the man demanded $20 from her.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff’s office investigators say they learned that, prior to demanding a ride from the woman, the man was in the parking lot of the Callawassie General Store for some time.

According to a report, investigators also learned that the man approached and engaged several people in the parking lot and may have asked them for a ride.

“Through a review of the store’s video surveillance footage and interviews of witnesses, investigators were able to identify the subject as Anthony Gibson of Ridgeland,” BCSO officials said.

Warrants and arrest made in case

On Dec. 7, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for Gibson’s arrest for kidnapping and strong arm robbery.

“As he was not immediately located, Gibson was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person,” BCSO officials said.

On Monday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested Gibson. He was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center and held on the Beaufort County warrants.

“Late Monday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked Gibson up from Jasper County and transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where, as of the time of this advisory, he remains incarcerated,” BCSO officials said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.”

