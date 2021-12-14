SC Lottery
Emergency crews extinguish apartment fire in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Fire officials said it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Eighty Oak...
Mount Pleasant Fire officials said it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Eighty Oak Drive.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant Monday night.

Mount Pleasant Fire officials said it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Eighty Oak Drive.

When crews arrived they saw smoke on the second and third floor of an apartment building, and found fire in the walls on the third floor.

The fire was extinguished, and at least two apartments were affected.

Dominion Energy also responded as the building currently does not have power.

