SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crash that blocked eastbound side of I-26 cleared from roadway

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash near the Ridgeville exit of I-26 that briefly blocked the entire eastbound side of the interstate.

The crash was reported at 8:23 a.m. two miles east of the Ridgeville exit at mile marker 189. As of just before 8:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked, but by 8:45 a.m., only the right lane was blocked, according to the SCDOT.

That lane has since reopened.

The crash initially caused a two-mile backup before lanes began reopening, according to Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp.

The crash did not appear to involve injuries, SCDOT said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of...
Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway

Latest News

The crash, which happened before 9 a.m. near the Caw Car Interpretive Center, involves an...
FIRST ALERT: Deputies respond to fatal crash on Hwy. 17
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash near the Jedburg Road exit has been cleared.
Lane blocked by I-26EB crash reopens
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash on I-26 blocks eastbound lanes in Berkeley County
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in West Ashley sports bar shooting due in court