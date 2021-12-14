Crash that blocked eastbound side of I-26 cleared from roadway
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash near the Ridgeville exit of I-26 that briefly blocked the entire eastbound side of the interstate.
The crash was reported at 8:23 a.m. two miles east of the Ridgeville exit at mile marker 189. As of just before 8:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked, but by 8:45 a.m., only the right lane was blocked, according to the SCDOT.
That lane has since reopened.
The crash initially caused a two-mile backup before lanes began reopening, according to Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp.
The crash did not appear to involve injuries, SCDOT said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.