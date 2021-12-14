FIRST ALERT: One lane of I-26 EB closed after crash
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on the eastbound side of I-26 in Berkeley County.
The crash, reported at mile marker 193 at 6:04 a.m., is one mile west of the Jedburg Road exit.
Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp said the crash is causing a backup of about four miles behind the accident.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
