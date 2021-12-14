FIRST ALERT: One lane of I-26 EB closed after crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on the eastbound side of I-26 in Berkeley County.

The crash, reported at mile marker 193 at 6:04 a.m., is one mile west of the Jedburg Road exit.

Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp said the crash is causing a backup of about four miles behind the accident.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

