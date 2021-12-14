SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Deputies respond to fatal crash on Hwy. 17

The crash, which happened before 9 a.m. near the Caw Car Interpretive Center, involves an overturned truck whose driver died at the scene, deputies said.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 17 in Ravenel because of a fatal crash.

The crash, which happened before 9 a.m. near the Caw Car Interpretive Center, involves an overturned truck whose driver died at the scene, deputies said.

The northbound lanes of Savannah Highway are closed in the area and deputies are routing traffic through the southbound lanes.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

