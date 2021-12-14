SC Lottery
Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina

09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley(Joshua R. Gateley | Joshua R. Gateley)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the biggest names in the college football transfer portal is heading to Columbia.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on social media on Monday night that he’ll be transferring to South Carolina for his remaining years of eligibility.

“Excited for the next chapter. #SpursUp” Rattler tweeted.

Rattler was considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming into the 2021 season and was a preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy. In his freshman season of 2020, he was 1st team All-Big 12 after throwing for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.

2021 wasn’t as successful however. Rattler struggled early in the season for the Sooners and was replaced as the starter by freshman Caleb Williams.

Rattler will have some company with him coming to Columbia.

Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will also be signing with the Gamecocks he announced on Monday.

Once a top prospect, Stogner has been slowed by injuries at Oklahoma. He caught 14 passes for 166 yards and 3 TD’s last season.

Now with the Gamecocks, he’ll be reunited with Shane Beamer, his position coach at Oklahoma.

