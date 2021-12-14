SC Lottery
Georgetown Police searching for man missing since Dec. 1

John H. Smith, 37, was last seen at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the area of South Kaminsky...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

John H. Smith, 37, was last seen at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the area of South Kaminsky Street in Georgetown, according to police.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Police say he has a distinct scar on his nose. He was last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a t-shirt, blue jeans; and red, white and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.

