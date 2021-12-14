SC Lottery
Goose Creek City Council discusses use of federal COVID relief funds

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesperson for the City of Goose Creek said the way the city plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funds could be a real “game changer” for residents.

Goose Creek City Council will take a final reading tonight to discuss how they’re going to use federal funds they received from the American Rescue Plan.

Goose Creek spokesperson Frank Johnson said recreation is important to residents here in Goose Creek, and they wanted events and activities that would bring the community together.

The money could be used for an amphitheater that would be located at the city’s municipal center.

“That could be a real game changer for the community,” Johnson said.

Other projects that this money would go towards is a partnership with Lowcountry Local First for business training and recruitment, a wastewater extension along South Goose Creek Blvd., and outdoor workout equipment around the pond at the municipal complex.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion dollar emergency relief bill that provides money to municipal governments to respond to COVID-19, offset revenue loss, bolster economic recovery, and make necessary investments in water and sewer infrastructure.

“What Goose Creek wants to do is to make sure we use that money for long lasting projects, transformational projects that benefits the community, that brings the community together,” Johnson said.

Johnson said if the plan does get approved, the Amphitheatre could open in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

