SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Damien Wilson, left, defensive back Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 48-9 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 7 catches for 102 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Rams. The Summerville alum has 42 catches for 654 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 TFL in a 45-30 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 41 tackles, 15 TFL’s and 13 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 2 tackles in a 33-13 win over Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL and 5 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 33-13 win over Houston

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Bye Week

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 27-20 win over Washington

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of...
Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/13)
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Philip Simmons boys and girls get wins on Monday
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Philip Simmons boys and girls get wins on Monday
VIDEO: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler commits to Gamecocks
VIDEO: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler commits to Gamecocks
09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina