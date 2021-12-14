Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 48-9 loss to Kansas City

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 7 catches for 102 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Rams. The Summerville alum has 42 catches for 654 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 TFL in a 45-30 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 41 tackles, 15 TFL’s and 13 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 2 tackles in a 33-13 win over Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL and 5 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 33-13 win over Houston

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Bye Week

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 27-20 win over Washington

