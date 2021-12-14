SC Lottery
Man charged in West Ashley sports bar shooting due in court court

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of an early-morning shooting at a sports bar that left one person dead and four others injured will face a bond court judge Tuesday.

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

The shooting was reported at the Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road at approximately 2:09 a.m. Monday, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police said the shooting early Monday morning left one person dead, two wounded and two others, including the suspect, injured.(Live 5)

Police arrested Green Monday in connection with the shooting.

Wolfsen said three people were wounded in the shooting and one of those victims died at an area hospital. The two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Two others, including the suspect, were injured in the incident, she said. One victim suffered an injury while taking cover during the incident and the suspect suffered an injury while being captured by a K-9 officer, she said.

Police took Green into custody a short distance from the location of the shooting with the help of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim who died in the shooting.

Green is set to face a bond court judge on the charges at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

