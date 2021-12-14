One person injured following drive-by shooting in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was transported to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Charleston County Monday night.

At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the Hollywood area.

A female victim was shot while sitting in a car outside a home, a report states.

According to investigators, the gunfire came from a vehicle that left the scene.

“The victim was transported to MUSC with injuries that were serious but not thought to be life-threatening,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

