One person injured following drive-by shooting in Charleston County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was transported to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Charleston County Monday night.

At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the Hollywood area.

A female victim was shot while sitting in a car outside a home, a report states.

According to investigators, the gunfire came from a vehicle that left the scene.

“The victim was transported to MUSC with injuries that were serious but not thought to be life-threatening,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

