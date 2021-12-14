Police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville Police Department says a 10-year-old boy who had been reported missing Monday night has been located.

The child had last been seen in the area of Spartanburg Street at approximately 10 p.m., police said.

Greenville County dispatchers confirmed early Tuesday morning that he had been located overnight, WYFF-TV reported.

Authorities did not release details about where he was found.

