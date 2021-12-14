SC Lottery
Police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Greenville County dispatchers confirmed a missing 10-year-old boy was found overnight Monday.
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville Police Department says a 10-year-old boy who had been reported missing Monday night has been located.

The child had last been seen in the area of Spartanburg Street at approximately 10 p.m., police said.

Greenville County dispatchers confirmed early Tuesday morning that he had been located overnight, WYFF-TV reported.

Authorities did not release details about where he was found.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

