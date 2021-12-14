SC Lottery
Principal confirms increased patrols amid rumor of threat

Stratford High School's principal alerted parents after students made school administrators...
Stratford High School's principal alerted parents after students made school administrators aware of a screenshot circulating on social media about school safety.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Stratford High School’s principal notified parents about an increased presence of law enforcement planned for Wednesday.

Principal Jayma Diaz said in a message to parents that students made school administrators aware of a screenshot circulating on social media about school safety.

“The post does not include a school name or information identifying any specific school,” Diaz said in the message, adding that as a precaution, there would be additional law enforcement and Berkeley County School District Security and Emergency Management personnel on campus.

That word comes the same day Hanahan Police confirmed an 18-year-old was arrested on charges relating to having a handgun on the campus of Hanahan High School.

In the Hanahan case, the school resource officer received a tip that a student on campus may have a gun in their possession.

