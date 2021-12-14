Principal confirms increased patrols amid rumor of threat

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Stratford High School’s principal notified parents about an increased presence of law enforcement planned for Wednesday.

Principal Jayma Diaz said in a message to parents that students made school administrators aware of a screenshot circulating on social media about school safety.

“The post does not include a school name or information identifying any specific school,” Diaz said in the message, adding that as a precaution, there would be additional law enforcement and Berkeley County School District Security and Emergency Management personnel on campus.

That word comes the same day Hanahan Police confirmed an 18-year-old was arrested on charges relating to having a handgun on the campus of Hanahan High School.

In the Hanahan case, the school resource officer received a tip that a student on campus may have a gun in their possession.

