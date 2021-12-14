SC House member to be arraigned on charges Tuesday

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina lawmaker is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he used his position to try to influence a Department of Social Services investigation.

Rep. Richard Martin (R-Newberry) was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The first indictment alleges Martin tried to influence a DSS investigation between Dec. 4, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, according to a release. No details about the nature of the investigation were released.

The second indictment, involving the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, alleges that between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2019, he provided a girl under the age of 21 with alcohol to drink.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 2 p.m. in Newberry County.

