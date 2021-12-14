Sumter officials search for missing man

SC Lottery
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Carlyle Haynesworth, 63, of Robney Drive, was reported missing late Monday night by family members. He was last seen at noon when he walked away from his home to go to a nearby convenience store, according to officers.

Haynesworth is not known to have any major health issues but is said to get confused at times. He was last seen wearing a red and white zip-up hoodie, black jeans and red shoes, according to police.

If you see him, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

