Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said it started at 1:37 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had a stolen tag, and one of the people inside the vehicle was recognized by the deputy as a wanted person.

According to the sheriff’s office, a short pursuit ensued, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the area of North Cedar Street and West 7th North Street.

Before overturning, investigators say multiple vehicles were struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

“Three persons have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

According to authorities, both subjects in the fleeing vehicle had outstanding warrants and are in custody.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” DCSO officials said. “Traffic is still quite congested in the area.”

The Summerville Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting.

