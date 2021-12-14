‘Transit deserts’ remain as Charleston continues to grow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As cars sped down Rivers Avenue past the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority’s North Charleston SuperStop, Roy Briggs sat outside, waiting for his bus to arrive.

“They need more buses,” Briggs said. “This place is getting bigger.”

The Lowcountry’s cities and suburbs have seen a sharp growth in population and development in recent years, with Census Bureau estimates showing a 23 percent increase in residents across the tri-county area over the last 10 years.

From Daniel Island to Dorchester County, parts of the Charleston area that were once sparsely populated have become packed with new houses, apartments, and employment centers, leading to increased traffic on major thoroughfares like I-26 and two-lane highways such as Ashley River Road.

With the Lowcountry’s population continuing to surge, has the region’s public transit infrastructure kept up with the growth?

On the highway grid, but not the transit grid

Daniel Island is filled with walkable neighborhoods, businesses along Seven Farms Drive, and sizable office buildings that are home to large employers such as Benefitfocus and Blackbaud.

Just a few decades ago, nearly all of the buildings that can now be found within this suburban section of the City of Charleston did not exist. Now, Daniel Island is one of Berkeley County’s most expensive areas to live, with I-526 serving as the primary way in and out.

However, despite Daniel Island’s transformation, the community remains a transit desert, with no CARTA or TriCounty Link buses that would allow people to commute to or from the opportunities that exist on the island.

“Transit desert is a technical term used to describe an area where you have a high demand for public transit but a low supply, or you don’t have any public transit supply at all in that region,” University of Texas at Austin Urban Information Lab Director Junfeng Jiao explained.

Jiao, who came up with the term “transit desert” nearly a decade ago, studies places across the United States where there is a lack of public transportation.

North Charleston sits just across the Cooper River from Daniel Island, with the Don Holt Bridge connecting the two, but if one does not have a car or cannot afford a taxi or rideshare service, traveling from one side of the river can be easier said than done. There is no sidewalk or bike lane on the bridge and no public buses travel over it.

“Not everybody can afford a car. Not everybody can drive a car. Not everybody is willing to drive a car,” Jiao said.

Transit deserts aplenty in the Lowcountry

Daniel Island is far from the only part of the Charleston area that is not served by public transportation.

In North Charleston, Palmetto Commerce Parkway has become one of the Lowcountry’s primary centers for industrial jobs, with numerous warehouses and facilities for companies such as Mercedes-Benz, FedEx, and Boeing lining the road. However, much of the Palmetto Commerce Parkway corridor does not have bus service.

Getting to Charleston County’s coastal communities, where there are a number of large employers in the hospitality industry, is also an arduous task using public transportation.

“Most of the people don’t want to hire you if you got to use mass transit as your way of getting to work,” Briggs said.

CARTA’s 31 bus travels along Folly Road on James Island, but terminates more than two miles before downtown Folly Beach. At Kiawah Island, TriCounty Link’s C204 bus only travels as far as Freshfields Village, but does not reach the island itself. Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island also do not have daily mass transit service.

“If you don’t have a car, you cannot afford, or you cannot drive a car, your life depends on bus schedules, so you have to carefully plan out your day based on bus schedules,” Jiao said. “If you miss a bus or if the bus is coming late, your day is totally changed.”

In some areas of the Lowcountry where there are public buses, there are limitations as to when service is in operation.

CARTA’s XP3 bus, which connects the Dorchester Village Shopping Center at the southern edge of Summerville with downtown Charleston, does not operate on weekends.

On CARTA’s main routes between downtown Charleston and West Ashley, the last outbound bus on Sunday evenings leaves at 6:05 while the route along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant does not run on Sundays at all.

“We believe our service is actually running at the hours that demand dictates,” CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said, adding that the agency needs to ensure that when they send buses to places, people are in fact utilizing them.

‘Transportation options affect everyone’

With more people moving to the Lowcountry on a daily basis, could changes be made to local transit systems?

“I think the region is finally sort of getting to a place where there’s recognition that transit is vital to the health of a community,” Charleston Moves Executive Director Katie Zimmerman said. “Transportation options affect everyone.”

Charleston Moves advocates for walkers, bikers, and transit riders in the Lowcountry, but Zimmerman said that improved public transportation would impact car drivers as well, potentially leading to fewer personal vehicles on the road.

“Since right now, we’re a state where the majority of trips are taken by motor vehicle, I would guess that what bothers people the most is sitting in traffic,” Zimmerman said. “If we can chip away at that, wouldn’t that be wonderful? Wouldn’t you be so happy to see fewer cars on the road?”

Zimmerman added that alleviating transit deserts would have positive environmental impacts and allow for reduced vehicle emissions, noting that “transportation is the largest source of climate changing emissions in our state at this point.”

“Even if you’re never going to get out of your car, you’re going to want to be involved and support these other modes of transit,” Zimmerman said.

The future of transit around Charleston

The Lowcountry does not have commuter rail, light rail, or bus lanes, but over the last few years, some changes have been made to the region’s transit network.

“This summer, we ran what we consider to be a very successful pilot program going to Isle of Palms from Mount Pleasant,” Seekings said, referring to the Beach Reach shuttle that operated on weekends. “We had the oldest fleet of buses in America just four years ago. We’re in the process of [the] complete replacement of those.”

Another initiative, Lowcountry Rapid Transit, is expected to bring increased bus service that will run from downtown Charleston along the Rivers Avenue corridor to Ladson, but the project is not slated to be completed until 2026 and is no longer set to terminate in downtown Summerville.

“As the region grows, we’re going to grow with it,” Seekings said. “As with any agency, we do have funding limitations. We get funding sources from a number of different places, but those limitations are real. We put equipment on the road. We get it to the places that we know people need the service within our budget limitations. We don’t have an endless budget.”

“Recently the federal government has made a huge commitment to investing in regional and local public transportation and we expect CARTA to be the beneficiary of that,” Seekings added. “We’ll use those resources to make sure that the service goes to places that people need to go, where they’re going from, and we will look to expansion of services as our budget expands.”

With transit deserts such as Daniel Island remaining, do recent efforts go far enough to add local public transportation options?

“I would say the number one issue with why we don’t have the transit system we should is because we are not investing in it,” Zimmerman said. “The state invests very little in public transit in South Carolina and meanwhile at the same time, we’re investing literally billions trying to set aside for highway construction [and] highway widening.”

Zimmerman cited the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s proposed changes to I-526, which are estimated to cost $4 billion.

“If we as a community and as a state were willing to invest in transit the way apparently some agencies are willing to invest in highways, we would be doing a lot better,” Zimmerman said.

