Bulldogs Add Eight During Early Signing Period

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head coach Brent Thompson announced the addition of seven players during the first day of the early signing period. The list includes two players each of South Carolina and Georgia, and one each from Florida, Ohio and Virginia.

Name Pos Ht. Wt Hometown High School

Ben Barnes K 5-11 184 Medina, Ohio Buckeye

Chase Burton DB-WR 6-2 190 Anderson, S.C. T.L. Hanna

Josh Cole DB 6-3 215 Roswell, Ga. Fellowship Christian School

Johnny Crawford III A-Back 5-8 180 Moore Haven, Fla. Clewiston

Avery Dixon DB 6-1 170 Concord, Va. Rustburg

Ethan Greenwood QB 6-0 180 Baldwin, NY Kellenberg Memorial

Sawyer Whitman OL 6-1 285 Gaffney, S.C. Gaffney

Cale Williams DB 6-0 195 Canton, Ga. Creekview

Ben Barnes, K, 5-11, 184, Medina, Ohio (Buckeye)

Played for head coach Greg Dennison at Buckeye High School…named Division III First-Team All-Ohio linebacker by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters as a senior…finished the year with 102 tackles, including 26 tackles-for-loss…added 1,320 rushing yards…connected on six field goals…selected as the District Defensive Player of the Year…first-team all-conference selection at running back, linebacker and kicker.

Chase Burton, DB-WR, 6-2, 190, Anderson, South Carolina (T.L. Hanna)

Played for head coach Jason Tone at T.L. Hanna High School…had 12 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns in seven games as a senior…added a pair of interceptions.

Josh Cole, DB, 6-3, 215, Roswell, Ga. (Fellowship Christian School)

Played for head coach Tim McFarlin at Fellowship Christian School…named the Region 6A Player of the Year in helping the Paladins to a 12-2 record and the seminfials of the GHSA Class A Private Football championships…finished season with 120 tackles, 18.0 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks and two interceptions…added 274 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries, while catching 15 passes for 270 yards and five scores…posted 53 tackles and an interception as a junior…totaled 567 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns…finished sophomore season with 83 stops, while rushing for 708 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III, A-Back, 5-8, 180, Moore Haven, Florida (Clewiston)

Played for head coach Pete Walker at Clewiston High School…rushed for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns on 120 carries as a senior…finished prep career with 2,223 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns…ran for 605 yards and five scores as a junior, after finishing sophomore season with 545 yards and a touchdown.

Avery Dixon, DB, 6-1, 170, Concord, Virginia (Rustburg)

Played for head coach Burt Torrence at Rustburg High School…earned first-team all-district and second-team all-region honors as a senior…selected as the MVP of the Appalachia Prep Combine.

Ethan Greenwood, QB, 6-0, 180, Baldwin, New York (Kellenberg Memorial)

Played for head coach Kevin Hanifan at Kellernberg Memorial High School…selected as a Top 100 player by Newsday…played in four games as a senior, going 30-of-49 for 410 yards and five touchdowns…added 199 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries…threw for 196 yards and three scores, while rushing for 293 yards and three scores in four games as a junior.

Sawyer Whitman, OL, 6-1, 285, Gaffney, South Carolina (Gaffney)

Played for head coach Dan Jones at Gaffney High School…helped the Indians to a 15-0 record and the 5A state championship as a senior…garnered 5A All-State and All-Region honors as a junior and senior…selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl...member of the A-B honor roll…father, Mike, played football at South Carolina.

Cale Williams, DB, 6-0, 195, Canton, Georgia (Creekview)

Played for head coach Trevor Williams at Creekview High School…earned all-region honors after finishing senior season with 54 tackles, one interception and two pass break-ups in seven games…added 10 receptions for 177 yards and four touchdowns…preseason honorable mention all-state selection…earned first-team all-region and all-county honors after posting 87 tackles, one interception and nine pass break-ups as a junior…registered 51 tackles and four pass break-ups as a sophomore to earn second-team all-region and all-county accolades…father, Chad, played football at ETSU.