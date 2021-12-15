Charleston Co. deputies searching for trio who fled pursuit near Hollywood area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities say they are searching near the Hollywood area for three people who fled after a pursuit Tuesday night.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are canvassing the area of Sugar Hill Road for the three subjects.

According to deputies, the three people could be armed. The sheriff’s office is asking any residents in the area to report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Multiple viewers have reported a large law enforcement presence in the area. A helicopter was spotted assisting authorities in the search.

