Charleston man arrested on charges of child sexual abuse material

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a Charleston man facing charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Vernon Ellis Birt III, 33, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

A judge set bond at $2,500 for each count, for a total of $12,500, jail records state.

Birt was arrested on Dec. 8 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, The Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Birt was released from the Charleston County jail after posting bond.

