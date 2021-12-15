Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the discovery of a man’s body inside a West Ashley apartment Tuesday afternoon is being treated as a possible homicide.

Police responded Tuesday at 3:17 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man at the Stono Apartments in the 1700 block of Savannah Highway, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing, he said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Charleston Police, Charleston Firefighters and Charleston EMS all responded to the incident.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

