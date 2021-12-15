SC Lottery
Charleston’s History Commission votes for city council to approve plan for Calhoun Statue

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston History Commission voted to recommend city council approve a plan to allow a museum in Los Angeles to use the Calhoun statue as part of an exhibition.

After Wednesday’s vote, the commission said the ultimate decision will come from city council. During that time, the public will have a chance to voice their thoughts.

The LAX Art exhibit would include three parts and hopes to include dozens of controversial statues that have been recently removed, including the John C Calhoun Statue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, several members of the commission voiced concern about what they said was a political motive of the exhibit, while others claim there’s no denying what Calhoun did to thousands of Black people.

