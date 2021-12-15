Clemson makes 13 3-pointers, rallies past Miami (Ohio) 89-76

CLEMSON, S.C. -- — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Clemson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 89-76 on Tuesday night.

Clemson (7-4) used a 20-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 6:28 to play. Hunter Tyson scored eight points with two 3-pointers during the stretch. Hemenway added six points that included a four-point play. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 17 points with 2:28 remaining.

Clemson made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the second half and were 13-of-24 shooting overall from beyond the arc.

Hemenway, Tyson, David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes each made three 3-pointers for Clemson, which is 5-0 at home. Hemenway shot 5 of 6 from the field. Collins finished with 14 points. Tyson, Dawes and PJ Hall each had 13 points and Naz Bohannon had 10.

Dae Dae Grant scored 20 points to lead Miami (5-4). Mekhi Lairy and Dalonte Brown had 12 points apiece. Brown played in a program-record 127th career game, surpassing Geovonie McKnight.

Clemson hosts South Carolina on Saturday before continuing Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Dec. 22. Miami looks to break a four-game losing streak hosting Bellarmine on Saturday.

The Tigers also won the only previous matchup, a 68-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1997.