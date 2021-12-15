SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson makes 13 3-pointers, rallies past Miami (Ohio) 89-76

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. -- — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Clemson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 89-76 on Tuesday night.

Clemson (7-4) used a 20-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 6:28 to play. Hunter Tyson scored eight points with two 3-pointers during the stretch. Hemenway added six points that included a four-point play. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 17 points with 2:28 remaining.

Clemson made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the second half and were 13-of-24 shooting overall from beyond the arc.

Hemenway, Tyson, David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes each made three 3-pointers for Clemson, which is 5-0 at home. Hemenway shot 5 of 6 from the field. Collins finished with 14 points. Tyson, Dawes and PJ Hall each had 13 points and Naz Bohannon had 10.

Dae Dae Grant scored 20 points to lead Miami (5-4). Mekhi Lairy and Dalonte Brown had 12 points apiece. Brown played in a program-record 127th career game, surpassing Geovonie McKnight.

Clemson hosts South Carolina on Saturday before continuing Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Dec. 22. Miami looks to break a four-game losing streak hosting Bellarmine on Saturday.

The Tigers also won the only previous matchup, a 68-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1997.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of...
Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State
South Carolina improved to 8-2 with a win over Allen
South Carolina wallops Allen University 110-51
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/13)