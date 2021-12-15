SC Lottery
County wants feedback on North Bridge pedestrian crossing plans

By Summer Huechtker and Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will reveal for the first time on Wednesday afternoon proposals for the North Bridge pedestrian crossing between West Ashley and North Charleston.

The plan involves building a separate bridge from the existing North Bridge going across the Ashley River.

The county will kick off a pair of public information meetings about the bridge plans with the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend to see the conceptual designs for the pedestrian crossing bridge and weigh in on which designs would be most beneficial.

One of the main decisions that still needs to be made is where exactly the bridge will end.

Traffic patterns on the existing vehicle bridge will not be affected.

Construction Manager Sheila Parker says it’s exciting to offer a new, stand-alone pedestrian bridge because it’s going to be safer for people who bike or walk to work. A pedestrian bridge will also bring more recreational opportunities for this area.

But she says public involvement is a crucial part of this project design process.

“It does matter. We take all the feedback into consideration and then as we screen the alternatives down to one,” she says. “We take all of that feedback into consideration, with other components of this project that will help us narrow it down to one.”

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Lowcountry Food Bank on Azalea Drive.

For those who cannot make the meeting in person, a virtual meeting is also being held. The Better North Bridge Study page contains information about the virtual meeting and how to submit a public comment. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 11.

There will be a separate, in-person meeting on Jan. 12 at Westminister Presbyterian Church in West Ashley.

