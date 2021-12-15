SC Lottery
Crash downed power lines in West Ashley

Charleston Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 at Old Towne Road in West Ashley.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a crash early Wednesday morning to a crash that downed power lines.

Police said the crash happened before 2 a.m. on Highway 61 at Old Towne Road.

Police blocked off a portion of the roadway while they waited for Dominion Energy crews to arrive to repair the power lines.

As of 4 a.m., Dominion’s outage map was not showing any power outages in the immediate area.

There was no official word on whether anyone was injured or is facing charges in the crash.

