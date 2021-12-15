Crash downed power lines in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a crash early Wednesday morning to a crash that downed power lines.

Police said the crash happened before 2 a.m. on Highway 61 at Old Towne Road.

Police blocked off a portion of the roadway while they waited for Dominion Energy crews to arrive to repair the power lines.

As of 4 a.m., Dominion’s outage map was not showing any power outages in the immediate area.

There was no official word on whether anyone was injured or is facing charges in the crash.

