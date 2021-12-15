Deputies, US Marshals seek public’s help to find Berkeley Co. murder suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 21-year-old man who is wanted for a murder in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the US Marshals, are looking for Demar Rayel Ravenell of Seaboard Road in St. Stephen.

Ravenell is wanted for an incident on Sept. 27 when deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Witnesses on scene were able to provide descriptions of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, Ravenell also will be facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Ravenell should contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111,” authorities said. “The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.”

