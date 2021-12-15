SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies, US Marshals seek public’s help to find Berkeley Co. murder suspect

By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 21-year-old man who is wanted for a murder in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the US Marshals, are looking for Demar Rayel Ravenell of Seaboard Road in St. Stephen.

Ravenell is wanted for an incident on Sept. 27 when deputies responded to Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area of Berkeley County for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Witnesses on scene were able to provide descriptions of the shooter and he was later identified as Ravenell,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, Ravenell also will be facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Ravenell should contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111,” authorities said. “The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide
VIDEO: State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
VIDEO: State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says