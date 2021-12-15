Dorchester Co. considers two new redistricting proposals ahead of final reading

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Council will consider two alternative redistricting maps ahead of the third and final reading on Thursday.

Once a decision is made, the new lines will set the county council districts boundaries for the next 10 years.

The two new alternatives came after a request from council member George Bailey during the second reading of the redistricting proposal on Dec. 6. Bailey suggested the council consider changing the lines to create a single western district. The new proposal lumps most of the northern half of the county into District 1 and most of the southwestern corner of the county into District 7.

The map that passed first and second reading currently divide the northern and southwestern parts of the county in two districts – 1 and 3. The proposal is slightly more balanced as far as population is concerned, but more importantly, allows each current council member to retain their district.

The two alternatives would create an open seat. Bailey, the person who suggested considering alternatives, would no longer be living in District 3 in both alternatives. He would have to challenge District 1 council member Harriet Holman for her seat if he wanted to remain on the council.

The council will consider the final reading of the plans at the council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

