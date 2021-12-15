SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. considers two new redistricting proposals ahead of final reading

The two alternatives would create an open seat, displacing council member George Bailey.
The two alternatives would create an open seat, displacing council member George Bailey.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Council will consider two alternative redistricting maps ahead of the third and final reading on Thursday.

Once a decision is made, the new lines will set the county council districts boundaries for the next 10 years.

The two new alternatives came after a request from council member George Bailey during the second reading of the redistricting proposal on Dec. 6. Bailey suggested the council consider changing the lines to create a single western district. The new proposal lumps most of the northern half of the county into District 1 and most of the southwestern corner of the county into District 7.

The map that passed first and second reading currently divide the northern and southwestern parts of the county in two districts – 1 and 3. The proposal is slightly more balanced as far as population is concerned, but more importantly, allows each current council member to retain their district.

The two alternatives would create an open seat. Bailey, the person who suggested considering alternatives, would no longer be living in District 3 in both alternatives. He would have to challenge District 1 council member Harriet Holman for her seat if he wanted to remain on the council.

The council will consider the final reading of the plans at the council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Alternative B
Alternative B(Live 5 News)
Alternative C
Alternative C(Live 5 News)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the US Marshals, are looking for Demar Rayel...
Deputies, US Marshals seek public’s help to find Berkeley Co. murder suspect
Vernon Ellis Birt III, 33, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Charleston man arrested on charges of child sexual abuse material
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide