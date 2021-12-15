SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe winds, weather in Midwest
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement...
‘A great day to be a bulldog’: SC State prepares for Biden visit