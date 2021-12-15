SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Coroner identifies man in West Ashley homicide investigation
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances