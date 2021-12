Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 63, Charleston Charter 56

Hilton Head 50, Beckham 48

May River 50, Colleton County 42

Military Magnet Academy 96, Palmetto Scholars Academy 65

North Charleston 58, Stratford 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beckham 48, Hilton Head 44 - The Bengals improve to 4-2 overall with Virginia Byrd leading the way with 21 points

May River 57, Colleton County 36

Military Magnet Academy 81, Palmetto Scholars Academy 17

Northwood Academy 61, Ridge View 31

Stratford 61, North Charleston 30

