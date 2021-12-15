Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed one, injured another

SC Lottery
Investigators have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection to a double shooting that killed one person in North Charleston.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection to a double shooting that killed one person in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Jaylin D. Williams with accessory after the fact of murder. His arrest stems from an investigation on Saturday when officers responded to Chatham Place apartments for a reported shooting.

When officers got on scene they discovered there were two people who had been shot and both were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Smith from Charleston who died at Trident Medical Center.

A report states that through an investigation Williams was identified as being present during the shooting and removing items of “evidentiary value.”

Williams was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

