Mild and pleasant this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue with a spring like pattern for the rest of the week. After a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, highs will climb toward 70 degrees in the afternoon. The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with highs into the mid 70s on Thursday. Record warmth is possible as we approach the weekend! Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine each day. The warmest day will likely be Saturday in advance of our next cold front. Clouds will increase over the weekend with a cold front sliding in here on Sunday. Cooler weather and a few showers look like a possibility for Sunday and Monday. An area of low pressure may approach the area early next week, keeping clouds and a few showers in the forecast.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Record Warmth Possible (Record: 78 in 1971). High 77, Low 56.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Record Warmth Possible (Record: 80 in 2008). High 78, Low 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of Rain. High 58, Low 48.

