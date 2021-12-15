SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.(Oklahoma County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after leaving her four young children unsupervised at home while she went to drink at a bar.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Pera Aguilar told officers she had been drinking alcohol at the bar where she worked and it was a normal occurrence.

Slurring her words when she spoke, Aguilar told police she “does this all the time” and had been in “trouble before for neglecting her children.”

Her oldest child, who is 9, said she was in charge of her three younger siblings -- 8 years old, 5 years old and 9 months old.

She fed the baby pizza because she didn’t know what else to give her, according to the police report.

Responding officers noticed there was no heat in the house when the outside temperature was about 35 degrees.

According to police, Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.

The children are now with another family member.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the US Marshals, are looking for Demar Rayel...
Deputies, US Marshals seek public’s help to find Berkeley Co. murder suspect
Vernon Ellis Birt III, 33, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Charleston man arrested on charges of child sexual abuse material
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states