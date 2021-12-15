SC Lottery
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston

All 3 cases were in the Lowcountry, MUSC says
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.

Scientists at MUSC’s Molecular Pathology Laboratory have been processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis to check for mutations and variants of concern. This week, their sequencing team detected the first three cases of Omicron variant in South Carolina.

“It is three cases, all of them in the Lowcountry. Two out the three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and one had only one dose of the vaccine,” lab director Dr. Julie Hirschhorn said.

The first Omicron case in South Carolina involved a COVID sample collected for testing on Dec. 4, MUSC says, which means the fast-spreading variant has been here for at least a couple of weeks.

MUSC will hold a 12:30 p.m. briefing on the discovery, what they know about the three cases and what this means for our community during the holidays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first U.S. case of the variant was identified on Dec. 1. As of December 8, just one week later, cases had been reported from across the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 Tuesday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

It’s seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The death toll is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. It is roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke.

