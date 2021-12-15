Reward offered for information on murdered SC woman

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a recent homicide.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said his office was called around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a body found in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road, just off of Highway 81 South in Starr, WHNS reported.

The woman was identified as Billie Jean Cross of Laurens, the coroner said.

Cross had previously been reported missing.

Cross appeared to have been dead for several days when she was found, according to the coroner.

Deputies said CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on her death is encouraged to call either the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. People can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME.

