SC man sentenced after guilty pleas to sexually assault, murder of elderly woman

Thomas James Chapman entered guilty pleas to charges of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 23-year-old man from Pickens has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, prosecutors say.

Thomas James Chapman entered guilty pleas to charges of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, WHNS-TV reported.

Wilkins said in April of 2020, Chapman broke into a home and sexually assaulted an elderly woman. Prosecutors say Chapman then stole cash and fled the scene.

Later that night, prosecutors said Chapman returned to the house and killed the homeowner.

Chapman has been sentenced to life in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

