WATCH LIVE: SC State University prepares for Biden commencement speech

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement speaker.

SCSU Interim President Alexander Conyers will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on how the college is preparing for Biden’s visit.

DON’T SEE THE VIDEO? Click here to watch live.

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn was originally scheduled to be the university’s keynote speaker, but will instead be receiving a degree during the ceremony.

Clyburn, a 1961 graduate of South Carolina State, did not march to receive his degree because the university did not hold December ceremonies at the time. The university says Clyburn received his credential by mail.

The university says commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

