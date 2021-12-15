SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing

By Shelby Lofton and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 15 people, including a family of seven, were killed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during the recent tornado outbreak.

Cierra Bryant told WKYT she often talks to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, on Facebook Messenger but didn’t think twice when Brown didn’t respond, assuming she’d lost power.

Bryant said she woke up Saturday morning to startling images of her sister-in-law’s home.

“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said of a house that seven people called home.

Bryant said her mother-in-law’s truck was sitting where their living room would’ve been.

She said Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field.

Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.

Nolynn, 10, was found on a neighbor’s property; while 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa, and she is praying she’s found.

She says the tight-knit family was loving and taught their children to love other people.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Final data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill has been given to the FDA, as part of the company's...
Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe
Trident Health is hiring for its hospitals and emergency care facilities in the tricounty....
Working Wednesdays: Trident Health is hiring nurses and patient care techs