South Carolina DE Enagbare going pro, QB Brown transferring

Enagbare, a 6-4, 260-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., was also a first-team All-SEC selection a...
Enagbare, a 6-4, 260-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., was also a first-team All-SEC selection a year ago.(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina defenders defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the NFL and starting quarterback Jason Brown is entering the transfer portal.

Enagbare and Brown announced their decisions on Twitter on Wednesday.

Enagbare is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound lineman who had 41 tackles with 2.5 sacks this season. He is not expected to play for the Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina on Dec. 30.

Enagbare thanked his coaches, past and present, teammates and fans “for the memories and being part of my journey.”

Brown is a first-year quarterback who started the last four games for South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to a 40-17 win against Florida and a 21-17 victory over Auburn.

Brown’s move comes two days after Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, who began this season as a top Heisman Trophy contender, said he was joining the Gamecocks.

The 6-3 Brown is from Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was the third of three South Carolina starters at quarterback this season.

Brown completed 60 of 108 passes for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

