State health dept. to hold briefing on COVID as first omicron variant cases found in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its first briefing since news broke Wednesday morning of the first omicron variant cases were detected in the state.

That briefing is set for 2 p.m. with DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche.

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.

MUSC said its Molecular Pathology Laboratory detected the cases.

The first Omicron case in the state involved a COVID sample collected for testing on Dec. 4, MUSC said, which means the fast-spreading variant has been here for at least a couple of weeks.

“It is three cases, all of them in the Lowcountry. Two out the three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and one had only one dose of the vaccine,” lab director Dr. Julie Hirschhorn said.

The cases were detected in patients in Charleston, North Charleston and Johns Island.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first U.S. case of the variant was identified on Dec. 1. As of December 8, just one week later, cases had been reported from across the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case.

