SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State health dept. to hold briefing on COVID as first omicron variant cases found in SC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its first briefing...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its first briefing since news broke Wednesday morning of the first omicron variant cases were detected in the state.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its first briefing since news broke Wednesday morning of the first omicron variant cases were detected in the state.

That briefing is set for 2 p.m. with DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche.

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.

MUSC said its Molecular Pathology Laboratory detected the cases.

The first Omicron case in the state involved a COVID sample collected for testing on Dec. 4, MUSC said, which means the fast-spreading variant has been here for at least a couple of weeks.

“It is three cases, all of them in the Lowcountry. Two out the three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and one had only one dose of the vaccine,” lab director Dr. Julie Hirschhorn said.

The cases were detected in patients in Charleston, North Charleston and Johns Island.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first U.S. case of the variant was identified on Dec. 1. As of December 8, just one week later, cases had been reported from across the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck died after the vehicle...
Driver killed on Highway 17 in Ravenel after dump truck overturns
Three people have been transported to the hospital and two people are in custody following a...
Three people injured, 2 arrested after car chase ends in Summerville crash
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a handgun found on campus at Hanahan High...
18-year-old charged after gun found at Hanahan High School
The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. when emergency operators received a call about an...
Police working death investigation at West Ashley apartment complex
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road in the...
1 injured in Charleston County drive-by shooting

Latest News

The investigation started at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday when emergency operators received a call about...
Charleston Police investigating body found as possible homicide
The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First 3 COVID-19 omicron variant cases detected in SC
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe