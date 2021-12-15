Summerville police officer struck by vehicle outside school

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after a Summerville Police officer was struck early Wednesday morning outside an elementary school.

Police responded at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 78 near Alston-Bailey Elementary School where the incident had been reported. Police say the officer was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was conducting morning crossing guard traffic control at the school at the time of the incident, police said.

Trooper Nick Pye said the driver of a 2013 Hyundai struck the officer. That driver, whose name was not released, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

